NBA

Former Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin claims COVID-19 vaccine ended his season

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Atlanta Hawks point guard Brandon Goodwin’s season ended early last year due to “minor respiratory condition,” according to a team report this past May. The Hawks went on a deep postseason run to the Eastern Conference Finals and the team decided not to bring the Norcross graduate back after drafting Sharife Cooper and signing Delon Wright. Goodwin has not signed with another NBA team since.

