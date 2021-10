When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough this Sunday, it will be the first time that Tom Brady playing in Gillette Stadium since leaving the franchise he won six Super Bowls with. Naturally, the storylines are forming and discussions around why Brady wanted to leave are at a fever pitch. While Bill Belichick might want to avoid the conversation, plenty of people who have been involved with the Patriots over the years are being asked what they think happened to drive Touchdown Tom out of town.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO