The upgrade treadmill

By Phil Rhodes
provideocoalition.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the resources put into upgrading film and TV equipment in the last couple of decades, it’d be easy to assume that we were working toward some sort of goal. For a while, in the early 2000s, that was perhaps true, although we stopped calling that goal “film look” pretty quickly. The problem is, even once we’d fulfilled that desire, which we arguably had by the late 2000s, we kept pushing toward… well… something, and that’s meant constantly-moving goalposts and at least a lessening of the feeling that one is part of a century-old artform.

