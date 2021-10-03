Adopt Kingsly!

Meet staff and volunteer favorite Kingsly! This cutie is around 5 years old and we think he may be an American Pit Bull Terrier mix. What we do know for sure is that Kingsly is an ace at making “sad puppy-dog eyes”, snuggling, and he walks very well on leash. He is picky about his dog friends and would appreciate a meet-and-greet before going home with any potential doggie siblings. He has begun learning commands such as “sit” while he has been with us and keeps his kennel very tidy. If you’re looking for a snuggling pit, look no further! Kinglsy and all of his adoptable friends can be viewed online at hstc1.org.