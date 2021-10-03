CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Ayana Patel Buries 20-Foot Putt on Last Hole of Season

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaubonsie Valley’s Ayana Patel converts on the 20-foot putt to secure our Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance. On this Play of the Week, we go to the Oswego East Regional where Waubonsie’s Ayana Patel makes a difficult putt look routine. On the last hole of the day, she’s 20 feet away from the pin. That doesn’t faze her because she buries it. Beautiful shot by Patel and her reaction; just business. One more look at it. Puts just enough on it, a nice roll, and a Play of the Week for the junior.

Naperville Crossings Chess Tournament

As an officially sanctioned activity by the IHSA, the high school chess season can be full of intense competition and ruthless strategy. It’s no different with the five DuPage Valley Conference schools, with some of the top players and teams in Illinois coming from the Naperville area. Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North all finished in the top ten at the state meet a season ago and Metea Valley has qualified for state four years in a row.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Girls Volleyball Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 10.06.21

Naperville North girls volleyball clashes Neuqua Valley where the Huskies win in a competitive match. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Out to 95th street to Neuqua Valley where the Wildcats play host to Naperville North and the Huskies for a DVC girls volleyball clash. Both these squads are tuning up for their date in the St. Charles East tournament this weekend. North was victorious in their previous matchup against Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua looking to continue their streak of two DVC wins in a row.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Football DeKalb vs. Naperville Central 10.08.21

Naperville Central football returns home to face DeKalb where the Redhawks dominate the Barbs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. After being away from Memorial Stadium for a month, Naperville Central football is back at home looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losses to Neuqua Valley and Naperville North. The Hawks take on a DeKalb team who comes in at 2-4 and is still fighting for their playoff lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Football Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 10.08.21

Naperville North football goes up against Metea Valley where the Huskies defeat the Mustangs at the buzzer. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Fresh off a victory against their crosstown rival, the Naperville North Huskies welcome the Metea Valley Mustangs to their home turf. Both of these teams are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Naperville North football won the last matchup 48-20.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Boys Soccer Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.28.21

Neuqua Valley boys soccer takes on rival Waubonsie Valley in a DVC game where the Wildcats shut down the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. It’s a perfect night out for some soccer, and what’s better than the War of 204 as Neuqua Valley boys soccer travels to Waubonsie Valley for a DVC matchup. Both teams coming in with a 1-2 conference record.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Girls Tennis Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.23.2021

Neuqua Valley girls tennis faces Waubonsie Valley in a rivalry matchup where the Wildcats crush the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. The DVC girls tennis meet is just over two weeks away. Neuqua Valley girls tennis is in need of regular season points to keep pace with Naperville North. The Wildcats are on the road visiting longtime rival Waubonsie Valley.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Football Marian Catholic vs. Benet Academy 09.24.21

Benet Academy football clashes with Marian Catholic on homecoming weekend as the Redwings dominate the Spartans. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. It’s homecoming weekend for the Benet Redwings as they welcome the Marian Catholic Spartans to their home turf. The Redwings are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses, but they won their last matchup with the Spartans back in 2019.
NAPERVILLE, IL
