Ayana Patel Buries 20-Foot Putt on Last Hole of Season

Waubonsie Valley’s Ayana Patel converts on the 20-foot putt to secure our Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance. On this Play of the Week, we go to the Oswego East Regional where Waubonsie’s Ayana Patel makes a difficult putt look routine. On the last hole of the day, she’s 20 feet away from the pin. That doesn’t faze her because she buries it. Beautiful shot by Patel and her reaction; just business. One more look at it. Puts just enough on it, a nice roll, and a Play of the Week for the junior.