Lemma, Jepkosgei win London Marathon for the first time

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia has won the men’s London Marathon for the first time and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race. The 30-year-old Lemma, who was third in London last year, completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in two hours, four minutes and one second. He was 27 seconds ahead of Vincent Kipchuma of Kenya, while Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia was third. Jepkosgei opted to race in London over the defense of her New York title next month. It paid off after winning in two hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.

