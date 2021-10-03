The Decades: 1930s

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann was in Hutchinson Wednesday. "We're doing a manufacturing tour," Mann said. "We're basically meeting with manufacturing companies and business owners all across the district. Manufacturers are going through so much right now, trying to find employees, but also, supply chain issues, navigating vaccine mandates, other things. I really want to hear firsthand from them on the ground what's going on and what can be done to do all we can do to make sure that they are as successful as can be."

