It’s time for the playoffs! And for the fifth straight year the Orioles will not be taking part. I know we’d all rather they were in the mix, and maybe in a few years they will be! But until then, if you’re going to watch the playoffs, you need to have a rooting interest. The first postseason game is tonight with the Boston Red Sox (boo) vs. the New York Yankees (barf).

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO