Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart Ditching Layaway Plan for Buy Now/Pay Later Program

By Dave Spencer
KISS 106
KISS 106
 7 days ago
Layaway has long been God's gift to the Christmas shopper...unless you run across that odd store that didn't do it or did it in a weird way that wasn't really helpful. My mother used to start holiday shopping in August. She would just put everything on layaway. Life was simple.

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

