Royals shut out by Twins Saturday

 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Griffin Jax and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Minnesota Twins blanked Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals 4-0. Perez was hitless in four at-bats for the second straight night as he tries to break the team record for home runs. He leads the majors with 48 homers, one more than Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez is tied for the Royals record for home runs with Jorge Soler, who hit 48 in 2019.

