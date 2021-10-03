CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

K-State loses tight game to Oklahoma Saturday

 7 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as No. 6 Oklahoma held on to beat Kansas State 37-31. Kennedy Brooks added 91 yards rushing and a touchdown and Jeremiah Hall reached the end zone twice for the Sooners, who improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big 12.

Hutch Post

No. 3 Pirates vs. No. 13 Dragons comes down to final play

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — "It stings a lot," head coach Drew Dallas said after Saturday afternoon's contest between No. 3 Independence and No. 13 Hutchinson Community College. The game was decided on the very last play from scrimmage. Hutchinson raced out to a 21-7 lead at halftime behind three Dylan Laible...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sporting KC player suspended

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Major League Soccer suspended Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez without pay for the rest of the season Friday for violating the league’s gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct. MLS said Hernandez engaged in extensive and unlawful sports gambling, including placing wagers on two...
MLS
Hutch Post

Bills, Chiefs to meet Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills thought they were closing the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, then they lost a pair of games to their old AFL nemesis, including the AFC championship game in January. Now the Bills have another chance as they head to...
NFL
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Thursday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in a scintillating NL wild-card game. The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the rival Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco. The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland in the ninth. Alex Reyes came in to face Taylor, and Bellinger stole second. Taylor then sent a 2-1 pitch into the left-field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers from the sellout crowd.
NFL
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

