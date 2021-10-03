College Sports Weekly Recap

ACGC Graduates

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Cross Country, UNI

-Next meet October 15th at Bradley

Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View

-Grand View beat Missouri Valley College 59-10.

Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College

-Northwestern beat Mount Marty 56-17. Kingery made three tackles.

Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson

-Placed 50th at the Brissman/Lundeen Invitational. He was Simpson’s 5th runner.

AHSTW Graduates

Morgan Holtz, Freshman, Soccer, Iowa Western

-IWCC lost to Indian Hills 3-1.

Chloe Falkena, Freshman, Cross Country, Minnesota State

-Next meet October 7th at St. Cloud

Joey Goins, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Simpson

-Simpson lost to Loras 21-13.

Drake Partridge, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Morningside

-Out for the season with an injury

Ryann Portch, Sophomore, Cross Country, Hawkeye Community College

-Next meet October 8th in Mason City.

Atlantic Graduates

Cooper McDermott, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Dakota State

-Dakota State lost 26-21 to Waldorf. McDermott led the team in receiving with five catches for 55 yards. He also completed a 21 yard pass and returned two punts for 15 yards.

Bradley Dennis, Sophomore, Cross Country, Iowa Western

-Did not compete at the Chili Pepper Festival. Iowa Western finished 26th out of 36 teams.

Brooke Newell, Junior, Golf, Missouri State

-Tied for 47 at Mizzou (Johnie Imes Invite). She shot 82-73-76, 231 (+15).

Zade Niklasen, Junior, Defensive Back, Dordt

-Dordt had a bye week and will host Mount Marty October 9th.

Matthew Gearheart, Junior, Golf, Grand View

-Tied for 99th at Innisbrook (Pearl Harbor, FL). Gearheart shot a 247 (84-85-78).

Garrett Reynolds, Freshman, St. Ambrose

-St. Ambrose beat Trinity International University 49-28.

Cael Pulido, Freshman, Linebacker, Graceland

-Graceland lost 58-7 to Baker University.

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Defensive Back, Simpson

-Simpson lost to Loras 21-13.

Noah Bruckner, Senior, Running Back, Simpson

-Simpson lost to Loras 21-13.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Cross Country, Iowa Central Community College

-Placed 43rd at Wartburg in 24:12. She was Iowa Central’s 3rd runner.

Bodie Johnson, Freshman, Linebacker, Northwestern College

-Northwestern beat Mount Marty 56-17

Jalen Petersen, Junior, Cross Country, Grand View

-Next meet is the Seminole Valley Stampede in Cedar Rapids on October 9th.

Jaxson Eden, Senior, Cross Country, Grand View

-Next meet is the Seminole Valley Stampede in Cedar Rapids on October 9th.

Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View

-Tied for 20th at Innisbrook in Pearl Harbor, FL. Shot an eight over par 221 (75, 74, 72).

Audubon Graduates

Josh Lange, Senior, Wide Receiver, Buena Vista

-Buena Vista lost to Dubuque 31-16. Lange caught three passes for 31 yards.

Luke Mosinski, Sophomore, Linebacker, Coe

-Coe had a bye week and will host Central College on October 9th.

Lane Lawson, Junior, Linebacker/Defensive Back, Coe

-Coe had a bye week and will host Central College on October 9th.

CAM Graduates

Isaac Bower, Junior, Linebacker, Morningside

-Morningside beat Midland 59-14.

Griswold Graduates

Evan Kelly, Junior, Running Back, Central

-Central beat Wartburg 49-24.

Derek Mueller, Sophomore, SB, Central

-Central beat Wartburg 49-24. Mueller made one tackle.

Lane Mueller, Freshman, Wide Receiver, Central

-Central beat Wartburg 49-24.

Joanna Topham, Senior, Cross Country, Omaha

-Placed 128th at Missouri with a time of 24:27.

Nodaway Valley Graduates

Austin Wilson, Sophomore, Running Back, Dordt

-Dordt had a bye week and will host Mount Marty October 9th.

Josh Baudler, Sophomore, Cross Country, SWCC

-Next meet October 8th at NIACC.

Shane Breheny, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson

-Placed 47th at Brissman/Lundeen Invitational. He was Simpson’s 4th runner.

Riverside Graduates

Drake Woods, Freshman, Iowa Western

-IWCC beat ASA College (Miami) 51-6.

Eddie Vlcek, Freshman, Iowa Western

–IWCC beat ASA College (Miami) 51-6. Vlcek was credited with a pass break up.

Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com