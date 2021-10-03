College Sports Weekly Recap
ACGC Graduates
Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Cross Country, UNI
-Next meet October 15th at Bradley
Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View
-Grand View beat Missouri Valley College 59-10.
Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College
-Northwestern beat Mount Marty 56-17. Kingery made three tackles.
Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson
-Placed 50th at the Brissman/Lundeen Invitational. He was Simpson’s 5th runner.
AHSTW Graduates
Morgan Holtz, Freshman, Soccer, Iowa Western
-IWCC lost to Indian Hills 3-1.
Chloe Falkena, Freshman, Cross Country, Minnesota State
-Next meet October 7th at St. Cloud
Joey Goins, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Simpson
-Simpson lost to Loras 21-13.
Drake Partridge, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Morningside
-Out for the season with an injury
Ryann Portch, Sophomore, Cross Country, Hawkeye Community College
-Next meet October 8th in Mason City.
Atlantic Graduates
Cooper McDermott, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Dakota State
-Dakota State lost 26-21 to Waldorf. McDermott led the team in receiving with five catches for 55 yards. He also completed a 21 yard pass and returned two punts for 15 yards.
Bradley Dennis, Sophomore, Cross Country, Iowa Western
-Did not compete at the Chili Pepper Festival. Iowa Western finished 26th out of 36 teams.
Brooke Newell, Junior, Golf, Missouri State
-Tied for 47 at Mizzou (Johnie Imes Invite). She shot 82-73-76, 231 (+15).
Zade Niklasen, Junior, Defensive Back, Dordt
-Dordt had a bye week and will host Mount Marty October 9th.
Matthew Gearheart, Junior, Golf, Grand View
-Tied for 99th at Innisbrook (Pearl Harbor, FL). Gearheart shot a 247 (84-85-78).
Garrett Reynolds, Freshman, St. Ambrose
-St. Ambrose beat Trinity International University 49-28.
Cael Pulido, Freshman, Linebacker, Graceland
-Graceland lost 58-7 to Baker University.
Grant Sturm, Freshman, Defensive Back, Simpson
-Simpson lost to Loras 21-13.
Noah Bruckner, Senior, Running Back, Simpson
-Simpson lost to Loras 21-13.
Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Cross Country, Iowa Central Community College
-Placed 43rd at Wartburg in 24:12. She was Iowa Central’s 3rd runner.
Bodie Johnson, Freshman, Linebacker, Northwestern College
-Northwestern beat Mount Marty 56-17
Jalen Petersen, Junior, Cross Country, Grand View
-Next meet is the Seminole Valley Stampede in Cedar Rapids on October 9th.
Jaxson Eden, Senior, Cross Country, Grand View
-Next meet is the Seminole Valley Stampede in Cedar Rapids on October 9th.
Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View
-Tied for 20th at Innisbrook in Pearl Harbor, FL. Shot an eight over par 221 (75, 74, 72).
Audubon Graduates
Josh Lange, Senior, Wide Receiver, Buena Vista
-Buena Vista lost to Dubuque 31-16. Lange caught three passes for 31 yards.
Luke Mosinski, Sophomore, Linebacker, Coe
-Coe had a bye week and will host Central College on October 9th.
Lane Lawson, Junior, Linebacker/Defensive Back, Coe
-Coe had a bye week and will host Central College on October 9th.
CAM Graduates
Isaac Bower, Junior, Linebacker, Morningside
-Morningside beat Midland 59-14.
Griswold Graduates
Evan Kelly, Junior, Running Back, Central
-Central beat Wartburg 49-24.
Derek Mueller, Sophomore, SB, Central
-Central beat Wartburg 49-24. Mueller made one tackle.
Lane Mueller, Freshman, Wide Receiver, Central
-Central beat Wartburg 49-24.
Joanna Topham, Senior, Cross Country, Omaha
-Placed 128th at Missouri with a time of 24:27.
Nodaway Valley Graduates
Austin Wilson, Sophomore, Running Back, Dordt
-Dordt had a bye week and will host Mount Marty October 9th.
Josh Baudler, Sophomore, Cross Country, SWCC
-Next meet October 8th at NIACC.
Shane Breheny, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson
-Placed 47th at Brissman/Lundeen Invitational. He was Simpson’s 4th runner.
Riverside Graduates
Drake Woods, Freshman, Iowa Western
-IWCC beat ASA College (Miami) 51-6.
Eddie Vlcek, Freshman, Iowa Western
–IWCC beat ASA College (Miami) 51-6. Vlcek was credited with a pass break up.
Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com
Comments / 0