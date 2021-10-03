CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys to victory for Washington in Week 4 vs. Falcons

By Bryan Manning
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team will play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 action in a battle of one-win teams. Washington enters Sunday’s game with a struggling defense that ranks among the worst in the NFL. Washington ranks No. 31 in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert on almost 59% of third-down attempts. Two of Washington’s third-down stops through three weeks were kneel-downs by the opposition in the final seconds.

