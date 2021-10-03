3 keys to victory for Washington in Week 4 vs. Falcons

Following a 22-point defeat in week three, Washington Football Team is trying to get back on track this week against a 1-2 Atlanta Falcons team, who are coming off of a 17-14 win against the New York Giants. Washington’s coaches are under fire yet again, mainly for three consecutive weeks of poor defensive performances and an offense that cannot stay on the field. Luckily for Washington, there is an opportunity against the Falcons to correct the course, but can they get out of Atlanta with a win? Let’s take a look at three matchups that can contribute to a win against the Falcons.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO