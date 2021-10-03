Show Mode now available worldwide for Amazon’s Alexa app for PC
In 2018 Amazon brought their Alexa app to PCs, allowing users, for example, to control their smart home from anywhere without being close to a smart speaker. You can now transform your PC into a full-screen smart display with Alexa Show Mode, available on select PCs. Expand what you can do with your computer when you are not actively using it with an interactive experience that features rich visual and lets you talk to Alexa from across the room.mspoweruser.com
