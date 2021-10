A police officer who sent “sexual” messages to a “vulnerable” woman after approaching her while travelling home from a night shift has been dismissed following an investigation.The unnamed officer, who was employed by Nottinghamshire Police, tried to form an “inappropriate relationship” with the woman having spent weeks sending her personal messages.The officer had been travelling home from a night shift in Nottingham in February 2020 when he stopped his car after he said he became concerned with a woman’s driving, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.He then identified himself to her as an off-duty police officer and spoke...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO