Mississippi State

Mississippi sheriff cautions parents after Tennessee man arrested for cyber crimes with local child

 7 days ago
A Mississippi sheriff cautioned parents to keep up with who is communicating with their children after his office arrested a Tennessee man for enticing a 14-year-old in his community using social media.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary W. Rose of Savannah, Tennessee. He is charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexually explicit material.

“He’s a 37-year-old child predator, seeking to take advantage of vulnerable children, (in this case, a 14-year-old) through the use of social media,” a post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The post said the arrest came as a result of an investigation from the Monroe County Cyber Crime Division.

“Parents, please do your best to keep up with who is communicating with your kids,” the post said.

Cole Norman
7d ago

someone like this person needs to be kept away from all society or at least castrated. He will never change and no child will be safe as long as people like him are able to run free. He is a menace to himself and to everybody around him.

Carrie Kautz
7d ago

sad thing is today parents don't care what their kids do or who they do it with or who they do it to until it's to late then they cry for justice. And this statement may not be true about all parents but the mass majority of the population today encourages their kids to do whatever they want even if it gets them hurt or hurts others just read or watch the news it's every day. Now having said that no child under 18 should be on the internet and 14 looking for attention on the internet definitely says something is wrong at home!

Dane Father
7d ago

meanwhile you have 12 13 14 15 year olds on tick tock shaking there buts and fun bags . Talk about being sick. parents allow this and the site states legal age is 12. there are many othere sites out there. it's a shame parents dont care about there kids till there in the spotlight

