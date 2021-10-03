Charlotte Rae Shilleto-Rouse was born on January 20, 1934, in Bellingham, Washington and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 28, 2021, in Walla Walla. She was the third of five daughters born to Howard Shilleto and Pearl Moe-Shilleto. She graduated from Ferndale High School with many of the same friends that she started first grade with. In 1952 she married Bill Rouse and they were married for 63 years. They had four children. Char worked at Milo Academy in Days Creek, OR and at Walla Walla College for many years.