No blind eye has been turned to the undeniable spike in blockchain and NFT technology taking over the virtual world, especially within the dance music community. At the forefront of the wave, 3LAU first launched his tokenized NFT album, Ultraviolet and subsequently garnered a record-breaking $11.6 million that earned him a spot on Cointelegraph’s Top 100 Notable People In Blockchain. Now, the pioneering producer makes his next move as he offers fans the chance to invest in his next drop and what will be the first of many fan-owned songs.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO