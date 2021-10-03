ProCanes Week Three Highlights and NFL Week Four Preview

Week Three ProCane of the Week: LB/Denzel Perryman - In two of the first three weeks, Perryman has been the most impressive Cane according to this publication. And this past week, it really wasn’t even close. Perryman continues to show out as he racked up a career high 14 total tackles (10 solo). Perryman is not only playing out of his mind relative to his career to date, but he is elite in the NFL as he ranks third in total tackles on the season (36 total tackles).