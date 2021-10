Pavlov‘s v26 update on PC VR has made some changes across the game and added a new map that was originally created by a member of the game’s community. The new map, Industry, started its life as an unofficial community creation by mapper Voxie. It’s got a corporate look to it, as it’s set inside the offices of a fictional security firm, Infinitum Military Solutions. It became a fan favorite and so Pavlov’s developers have worked with Voxie to recreate the map and bring it into the game officially on PC VR.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO