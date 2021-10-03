'That curse is finally broken': Auburn basks in relief of LSU win

There will be plenty of Auburn players who celebrated their SEC-opening win tonight who know little to nothing about the significance of what they just did in Tiger Stadium. First-year coach Bryan Harsin, certainly not an Auburn historian — yet — admitted postgame that while he can attempt to understand, he knows there's no way he truly could in the moments after the victory. He's more satisfied with a road win to open conference play that will give his team a boost heading into a gauntlet stretch of its schedule.