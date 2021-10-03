Sioux Falls officers injured after fight with suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say an officer has a possible broken jaw after a suspect resisted arrest. Police say two officers responded to a no-contact violation call at about 4 a.m. Friday and found a 35-year-old man outside a house. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the officers tried to arrest the suspect, but he resisted and started fighting the officers. Clemens says the man punched one officer in the face and struck the other officer in multiple places.