Ben Chilwell's Four-Word Message After Scoring On Return to Chelsea Side

By Matt Debono
 7 days ago

Ben Chilwell was pleased to get on the scoresheet for Chelsea during their 3-1 win against Southampton.

Chelsea ended a run of back-to-back defeats with a victory over the Saints to climb to the top of the Premier League.

Defeats against Manchester City and Juventus sent the Blues back to the drawing board, looking for solutions to their problems to put an end to the losing streak.

Tuchel made changes, five in fact, including bringing Chilwell into the starting XI after he came on at half-time on Wednesday against Juventus in Turin.

The Chelsea boss was visibly barking orders, instructions and his frustration at times to the left wing-back during the game on Saturday afternoon.

Chilwell unfortunately gave away a penalty in the second half, taking down former Blue Tino Livramento clumsily in the box. James Ward-Prowse converted to level the scores in west London.

But the 24-year-old redeemed himself. Timo Werner restored Chelsea's lead in the 84th minute, and Chilwell added a third in the closing minutes to seal the three points.

Romelu Lukaku hit the post; Cesar Azpilicueta hit the bar; it fell to Chilwell who struck goal-wards and despite Alex McCarthy's best efforts to keep it out, goal line technology came to the rescue to bag Chilwell a goal.

It earned Chelsea a well-needed three points heading into the international. Chilwell took to social media post-match to express his delight at getting a goal on a wet afternoon in west London.

"That one felt good," wrote the defender on social media with a smily face.

Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Saul Niguez After Slow Start at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has reassured Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez to not worry about his place in the side, insisting his chances will come if he continues to work hard in training. The 26-year-old signed on a season-long loan on Deadline Day in August but has yet to produce a convincing display after featuring just twice against Aston Villa in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup meetings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
