Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker recognized among 2021 Exceptional Women in Medicine
ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Atlanta facial plastic surgeon Elizabeth Whitaker, M.D., F.A.C.S., of Atlanta Face & Body, has recently been selected as one of Castle Connolly's Exceptional Women in Medicine for 2021. This distinction is based on outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine and specifically recognizes women who contribute to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership.
