Ethereum fractal from 2017 that resulted in 7,000% gains for ETH appears again in 2021

By Yashu Gola
CoinTelegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBids for Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), could rise to $13,000 in the next two months if history repeats itself. Ether saw a fractal indicator from 2017, consisting of at least four technical patterns that were instrumental in pushing ETH price up by over 7,000%. The same set of bullish indicators have flashed once again in 2021 as Ether trades above $3,350 after rallying over 360% year-to-date.

