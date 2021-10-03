Why is JFK's hearse in the middle of Kansas? This man wants to help his hometown thrive.
There is just one week left to view the 1964 Cadillac Hearse that transported President John F. Kennedy's body from Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas to Air Force One on that fateful day in 1963. The infamous automobile arrived in Hill City in April. It was part of the opening of the Graham County Auto and Art Museum, a new tourist attraction that is bringing visitors to the city.www.dodgeglobe.com
