New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics adds Women’s Health Services in Kansas and Missouri
Provision of portable diagnostic imaging for women’s health to help bridge care gap in Kansas and Missouri. KANSAS CITY, Mo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — New Frontier Mobile Diagnostics now offers diagnostic ultrasounds for Women’s Health (OB/GYN), adding to the scope of on-site imaging capabilities available to patients. Access to Women’s Health services is a critical factor in the health of women, regardless of child-bearing status.massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 0