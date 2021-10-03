Mid America Mortgage Donates $250,000 to Services of Hope Charity in Texas

ADDISON, Texas /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that the company has donated $250,000 to Services of Hope, a 501(c)(3) organization in Dallas aimed at providing assistance and support for community needs that do not fit in a traditional category. Mid America’s donation will be met by matching funds by the City of Dallas as part of the Driver of Poverty Grant – Barriers to Poverty.