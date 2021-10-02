Seiler: Reality comes to call

Last week, the hammer came down on the baron of InfoWars. Alex Jones, the Texas-based conservative media mini-mogul, learned that he had been declared the loser by default in two defamation lawsuits brought by parents of victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The decision by Texas District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble was based on the refusal of Jones and his company — hilariously named Free Speech Systems LLC — to respond to the plaintiffs' court-approved demands for discovery materials including internal InfoWars documents, with the latest unanswered request dating back more than two months. The judge, in other words, had run out of patience.