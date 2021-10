Dubai [UAE], October 7 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday said there are a lot of uncertainties around him playing for the franchise next year. "Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up. We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully, it will be good for everyone," Dhoni said at the time of the toss ahead of the match against Punjab Kings.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO