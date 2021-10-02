Will Kishida's colors shine through in LDP's new leadership lineup?
- - - The new LDP executives have been inaugurated. Fumio Kishida picked veteran lawmaker Akira Amari as secretary general, while Sanae Takaichi, one of Kishida's rivals in the presidential election, was appointed chairperson of the Policy Research Council. Tatsuo Fukuda, who has been elected to the House of Representatives only three times, was made chairperson of the LDP's General Council, a key appointment apparently aimed at demonstrating Kishida's commitment to promoting party reform.www.ncadvertiser.com
Comments / 0