Will Kishida's colors shine through in LDP's new leadership lineup?

 8 days ago

- - - The new LDP executives have been inaugurated. Fumio Kishida picked veteran lawmaker Akira Amari as secretary general, while Sanae Takaichi, one of Kishida's rivals in the presidential election, was appointed chairperson of the Policy Research Council. Tatsuo Fukuda, who has been elected to the House of Representatives only three times, was made chairperson of the LDP's General Council, a key appointment apparently aimed at demonstrating Kishida's commitment to promoting party reform.

Specific plan for growth, distribution crucial to Kishida's economic policy

- - - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered his first policy speech as prime minister to plenary sessions of the House of Representatives and House of Councillors. He listed the response to the COVID-19 pandemic as his top priority, saying, "I will always assume the worst." He said he would strengthen the system for COVID-19 treatment and testing, and aim to put an oral drug into practical use by the end of this year.
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

Japan's new PM Kishida, Chinese President Xi discuss ties

Tokyo [Japan], October 8 (ANI): New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held their first telephonic conversation since the former took office and discussed bilateral relations. Kishida has stressed that maintaining stable bilateral relations is important for the region and the international community as...
POLITICS
USA Today

Japan's parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

TOKYO — Japan's parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida, a former moderate turned hawk, as prime minister. He'll face an economy battered by the pandemic, security threats from China and North Korea and leadership of a political party whose popularity is sagging ahead of a fast-approaching crucial national election. With...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan's new PM Kishida says virus fight 'top priority'

Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged to combat the pandemic with fresh stimulus and fight income inequality after lawmakers voted him leader of the world's third-largest economy on Monday. The soft-spoken 64-year-old from a Hiroshima political family made his first speech as premier hours after unveiling his cabinet, a mix of holdovers and newcomers. "I'm determined to fulfil my duty with all my strength and all my heart," he said, calling measures to counter Covid-19 "top priority". "I will swiftly take economic measures to support those who have been considerably affected by the new coronavirus."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rebel Yell

Kishida to be elected as Japan’s new head of government |

Tokyo (AP) – Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has dissolved his cabinet, paving the way for the election of Fumio Kishida as his successor. The 64-year-old’s election on Monday in an extraordinary parliamentary session is seen as a formality, with the coalition parties holding the majority of seats. Kishida, who for many years served as foreign minister under former right-wing conservative prime minister Shinzo Abe, is keen to introduce his cabinet following his election as head of government.
POLITICS
BBC

Fumio Kishida: Japan's new prime minister takes office

Fumio Kishida has formally taken office as Japan's new prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who resigned after just one year in office. Mr Kishida, 64, won the race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week. He will face a range of tough issues, including post-pandemic economic recovery...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan’s leadership: Kishida takes the helm as PM, maintaining the LDP status quo

They say familiarity breeds contempt. Not so in Japan’s National Diet. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who have ruled the nation virtually unabated since 1955, have elected a new president, Fumio Kishida, who is a physical manifestation of the party status quo. Kishida, formally elected by Parliament as Japan’s Prime...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Japan's New PM Fumio Kishida: Calm Centrist Promising Spending

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a fondness for baseball. The 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima family of politicians is widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, despite a low-key presence that has sometimes been characterised as a lack of charisma.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldp#Leadership Election#The Japan News Yomiuri#General Council
Middletown Press

Kishida fills Japan's top LDP jobs with nods to Abe, Aso

TOKYO - Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida launched his party's new leadership team on Friday. Kishida picked Akira Amari, 72, as secretary general; House of Representatives member Tatsuo Fukuda, 54, as chairperson of the General Council; former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, as chairperson of the Policy Research Council; and Toshiaki Endo, 71, a former minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as head of the Election Strategy Headquarters. Taro Aso, who is currently deputy prime minister and finance minister, was tapped as LDP vice president.
WORLD
jack1065.com

Japan’s Aso hails ‘good guy’ Kishida as new LDP leader

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday hailed the election of former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, calling him a “good guy” with experience in domestic and foreign affairs. “It was good that a good guy was elected,”...
POLITICS
New York Post

Joe Biden must stand up to China after latest threats to Taiwan

China is sending record numbers of military aircraft to threaten Taiwan, warning “war may be triggered at any time” and asking the island democracy’s allies if they want to “become cannon fodder.”. Team Biden’s response: Happy talk of how China’s president-for-life promised a month ago to keep the peace and...
FOREIGN POLICY
