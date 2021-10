INDIAN WELLS (CBSLA) — Tennis player Andy Murray is trying to score a points with his wife after his stinky tennis shoes were stolen, with his wedding ring tied to one of the laces, in Indian Wells this week. The British tennis star was in the Coachella Valley this week for the BNP Paribas Open. He went public with his unfortunate tale early Thursday via a video posted to his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: A detailed view of shoes worn by Andy Murray of United...

INDIAN WELLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO