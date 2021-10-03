Colts vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 4
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida
How To Watch
Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color analyst)
TV Map: Those in the yellow region will get the game on your local CBS channel.
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 77 (XM App 388)
Sirius XM Radio (Dolphins) — Channel 156 (XM App 230)
Injuries
Picks & Predictions
Opponent Site
2021 Schedule
Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result
1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16
2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24
3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16
4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS
5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN
6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS
7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC
8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS
9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN
10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS
11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS
12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX
13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS
14 BYE BYE BYE
15 Patriots Dec. 18/19 TBD TBD
16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN
17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. CBS
18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS
Social Media
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Download the Sports Wire App (Apple Devices Android Devices)
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Comments / 0