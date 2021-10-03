CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 4

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

How To Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)

Broadcast: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color analyst)

TV Map: Those in the yellow region will get the game on your local CBS channel.

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN

WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 77 (XM App 388)

Sirius XM Radio (Dolphins) — Channel 156 (XM App 230)

2021 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result

1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16

2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24

3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16

4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS

5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN

6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS

7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC

8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS

9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN

10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS

11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS

12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX

13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS

14 BYE BYE BYE

15 Patriots Dec. 18/19 TBD TBD

16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN

17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. CBS

18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS

