Critical Role's next campaign will take place on the desert continent of Marquet. Earlier this week, Critical Role officially announced they were launching their third full-length campaign on October 21st. Several details were confirmed about the upcoming campaign, including plans for Matthew Mercer to continue as the game master and that the show would take a monthly hiatus on the fourth Thursday of every month. Details about the actual campaign itself were mostly kept vague, but Mercer did confirm that the campaign would start on Marquet, a continent whose most prominent feature is the massive Marquesian Desert.

