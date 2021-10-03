CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Kong Trade Union Disbands as Impact of Security Law Deepens

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's largest independent trade union disbanded on Sunday, further stoking concerns over the space for civil society groups as a national security law and the sweeping powers it gives the police stifle dissent in the global financial centre. Founded in 1990, the 145,000 member Hong...

Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy labour union votes to disband

Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy labour coalition voted to disband Sunday, blaming threats to its leadership's safety as China imposes a sweeping clampdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city. The Confederation of Trade Unions (CTU) has long advocated for labour rights and democracy in one of the world's most overworked and income-polarised cities, but like much of Hong Kong's opposition it has been hit hard by a draconian new national security law. Its leadership decided to put the group's future to a vote two weeks ago, amid what chairman Wong Nai-yuen said were mounting "threats on the leadership's personal safety" and former chief organiser Mung Siu-tat's decision to resign and flee the city. The union voted to disband at an emergency general assembly on Sunday afternoon.
