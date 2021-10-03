CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns win three in a row beating Vikings 14-7

By Jen Steer
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns took on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, beating them in a nail biter of a game. The final score was 14-7. LIVE BLOG:. 3:45 p.m.: Greedy Williams makes interception for the Browns and Baker Mayfield and his crew are back on the field. 3:43 p.m.: The...

The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Harsh Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will always have his critics. But one ESPN analyst had an especially harsh message for the former No. 1 overall pick. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott didn’t hold back in criticizing the Browns quarterback. Scott called Mayfield “the most replaceable QB” in the NFL and believes that nobody does less with more than him.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Browns Players Who’s Stock Is Down After Vikings Win

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cleveland Browns were able to come away with the win in Week 4. They escaped with a 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns still have plenty to improve upon on offense heading into their next contest. There were quite a few players who...
NFL
clesportstalk.com

Bad Break for Bake

Tonight, I will be breaking down key components for the Browns upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, both teams are coming into this matchup with a victory in their last contest. Cleveland fans received tough news yesterday as it was reported that quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield suffered the injury while making a tackle against the Houston Texans, with that being said Baker is a professional athlete and won’t make excuses for his recent performance against the Minnesota Vikings: as he would expect to play better regardless of the brutal injury he has endured. Thus far in the season, Baker Mayfield has the 26th best quarterback rating at 39.8 percent. The Browns defense will have their hands full as Los Angeles has a boatload of weapons at their disposal starting with quarterback Justin Herbert, followed by star running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and tight end Jared Cook who has emerged as one of Herbert’s top targets. In the early stages of the season, Herbert’s stats are top-notch as he has thrown for over 1,000 yards, 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, and has a quarterback rating of 100.1. Defenses have had little success against Herbert, as in two games he has thrown over 300 yards while the other two games have surpassed over 220 yards. Herbert is one of the young rising quarterbacks headed for stardom as he right now is the best quarterback in his draft class. Cleveland’s defense must play man to man and utilize blitz packages to take away the run game and his offensive weapons. The only problem is that Herbert can use his mobility to extend plays and give his players extra time to get open.
NFL
Yardbarker

Winners & Losers: Cleveland Browns win Against Minnesota Vikings

The Cleveland Browns picked up a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings that took a great defensive performance. Cleveland’s defense put in another great performance allowing just one touchdown in the opening quarter and nothing after that point. Browns had plenty of players that played well and could have been...
NFL
Home is where the win is: Vikings beat Seahawks 30-17

The Vikings had gone 21 months without the ear-splitting home-field advantage they enjoy when U.S. Bank Stadium is full. They'd gone 142 since they last beat the Seahawks, losing six outdoor regular-season games and one fateful, frigid playoff game to Russell Wilson since then. On Sunday, the Vikings' two long-awaited...
NFL
chatsports.com

A Win over Browns Would Erase Vikings Woeful 0-2 Start

When the Minnesota Vikings 2021 schedule debuted in the spring, the first two contests versus the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals were circled as winnable affairs. The Vikings lost both games. To make amends for dropping two would-be wins because of fluky happenstance, Minnesota set sights on Weeks 3 and...
NFL

