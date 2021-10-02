CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dresden, OH

Tri-Valley Scotties Shock Philo Electrics Back to Reality With Dominant 45-20 Win

By Alex Porter
WOUB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRESDEN, Ohio (WOUB) — In a game that started off looking like it was going to come down to the wire, one team was able to take advantage of mistakes and quickly slip away for an easy win. A 5-1 Tri-Valley Scotties team hosted an equally 5-1 Philo Electrics team in Gridiron Glory’s week seven Game of the Week. Though the game was once tied in the second quarter, the Electrics could not seem to overcome their turnover struggles, fumbling the game away 45-20. The game started out with small spurts from both teams. The Scotties took their first play to the house as quarterback Drew Burkhart threw a beautiful pass down the right sideline to wideout Grant Dal Ponte for a 71-yard touchdown. This was followed by Scottie defensive back Jalen Goins-Chandler jumping a route on the Electrics’ ensuing possession and taking it 44 yards to the house to put Tri-Valley up 14 in the first two minutes of the game.

woub.org

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Its authorization could help change clinical management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Dresden, OH
City
Philo, OH
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Smith
Person
Philo

Comments / 0

Community Policy