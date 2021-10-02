Tri-Valley Scotties Shock Philo Electrics Back to Reality With Dominant 45-20 Win

DRESDEN, Ohio (WOUB) — In a game that started off looking like it was going to come down to the wire, one team was able to take advantage of mistakes and quickly slip away for an easy win. A 5-1 Tri-Valley Scotties team hosted an equally 5-1 Philo Electrics team in Gridiron Glory’s week seven Game of the Week. Though the game was once tied in the second quarter, the Electrics could not seem to overcome their turnover struggles, fumbling the game away 45-20. The game started out with small spurts from both teams. The Scotties took their first play to the house as quarterback Drew Burkhart threw a beautiful pass down the right sideline to wideout Grant Dal Ponte for a 71-yard touchdown. This was followed by Scottie defensive back Jalen Goins-Chandler jumping a route on the Electrics’ ensuing possession and taking it 44 yards to the house to put Tri-Valley up 14 in the first two minutes of the game.