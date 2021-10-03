Black-breasted Buzzards and their wing panels

Nature enthusiasts visiting Costa Rica have been blessed with a plethora of field guides and handbooks, from Richard Garrigues and Robert Dean’s The Birds of Costa Rica: A Field Guide (2014) to Philip DeVries’ two-volume guide on The Butterflies of Costa Rica and Their Natural History (1987–out-of-print and a little old but still essential and available from used sources) to numerous photography guides on Costa Rica’s amphibians, plants, and mammals. Still, I have been stuck trying to identify a dragonfly I photographed in 2010. Some odonates (dragonflies and damselflies) are included in Costa Rica nature guides, but there are hundreds of these beautiful creatures flying around the diverse habitats of Costa Rican and there has not been a guide devoted just to them till now. Dragonflies and Damselflies of Costa Rica: A Field Guide by Dennis Paulson and William Haber fills a large gap in the field guide coverage of Costa Rica and continues the high level of excellence set by Paulson’s previous guides to dragonflies and damselflies of eastern and western North America.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO