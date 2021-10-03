CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black-breasted Buzzards and their wing panels

In October 2015 I shared some photos with you of a Black-breasted Buzzard drinking and bathing on a hot day. One of the distinguishing features of Black-breasted Buzzards are the pale wing panels in flight. Quite often the wing panels almost appear white and the wings are upturned in flight. The outer feathers are very open as you can see in the above photo. The tail is much shorter and not wedged like the Wedge-tailed Eagle. It is a lot larger than the local Brahminy Kites, Whistling Kites and Black Kites.

