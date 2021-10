Working takes a toll on your body, no matter what your job is or what field you work in. Long hours, constant to-do’s, endless calls and looming deadlines can all cause stress, both mental and physical, which can all cause negative health effects if left unchecked. Work stress can cause all sorts of ailments and maladies, from anxiety and depression to hypertension, and when you add in sitting at a desk all day — the physical effects get magnified. Desk sitting is not the most natural position for human beings for extended periods of time. Prolonged time spent at a...

AMAZON ・ 2 DAYS AGO