Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds — pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press.“Negotiations are underway between the Romanian and Hungarian sides on the concrete form of the assistance,” the ministry said.Romania, a European Union nation of 19 million, is the second-least vaccinated country in the EU —...

