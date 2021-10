Lewis Hamilton could be set for a grid penalty in Turkey next weekend, with Mercedes considering adding a fourth engine to the championship leaders' pool of hardware. Hamilton still has two viable power units from his original batch of three engines, but the accumulation of mileage and their waning health imply that Mercedes will need to introduce a fresh unit at some point to help the Briton's title fight against Max Verstappen in the final seven races of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO