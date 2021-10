With two moves on Tuesday, the Colorado Rockies shored up a pair of positions for the near future that were already strengths for them in 2021. On Tuesday, the Rockies unveiled they inked first baseman C.J. Cron on a two-year contract that extends through the 2023 season. Additionally, the team came to terms with right-handed starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela on a five-year contract that covers the 2022-26 seasons and has an option for the 2027 campaign as well.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO