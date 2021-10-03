CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Minister Citu, vaccinated with third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Central Military Hospital

By Agerpres, Bucharest, Romania
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—BUCHAREST — Prime Minister Florin Citu was inoculated, on Sunday, with the third dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the Central Military University Emergency Hospital "Dr. Carol Davila" in Bucharest. "Today I received the third dose of vaccine recommended by doctors to further protect me from the coronavirus. I...

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Central Military Hospital#Romanians
