USR-PLUS' Ciolos thinks prime minister must work in team, Citu could hold another office

Oct. 2—Freshly elected leader of USR PLUS Dacian Ciolos considers the party's Congress concludes the merger between USR and PLUS. "We have left the merger process behind today, I hope, with this Congress. I consider it over. Maybe there will be more friction and misunderstanding, it's human, although it could also affect our power to grow. There will probably be more propensities to sides, but I would ask those who want to find refuge in them to think carefully before building walls. If an opinion that we do not like does not become marginal and enough of us support it, it means that it has the right to exist, even if we do not always like it. I am convinced that together we will learn dialogue, we will learn to listen to one another, to hear each other out and to share ideas, even if they are not always exactly the ones we have," Dacian Ciolo said on Saturday at the USR PLUS Congress.

