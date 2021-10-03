CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USR-PLUS' Ciolos thinks prime minister must work in team, Citu could hold another office

By Agerpres, Bucharest, Romania
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—BUCHAREST — USR PLUS Chairman-elect Dacian Ciolos, when asked if he would agree for Prime Minister Florin Citu to hold another position following the negotiations, such as that of Senate President, Deputy Prime Minister or Minister of Finance, replied that such things "can be discussed." On the other hand,...

