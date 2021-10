During his Oct. 7 appearance on CNBC, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz predicted that the market cap of Bitcoin would surpass that of gold in a few years:. I think it will continue to be adopted, and it will take more and more of gold’s market cap. Right now, it is about 12% of gold. I think it will get to 100% over a few years.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO