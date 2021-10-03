CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BLACK CARD: BIG MAMA SAID: Your Eyes Have To Be Kept On The Prize!

By Garland Journal
garlandjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope Lucille “Big Mama” Allen is still proud of me because I am blessed for her lessons. She would be so useful today as we see this era of disinformation we are in now! She would tell the Floyd protestors, the Black Lives Matter members and all of those who seek social justice, “Keep your eyes on the Prize as you seek to rid us of wrongdoing”. Just look at the treatment of the Haitan immigrants at the Texas Border because you will not have to go further to understand what she meant.

