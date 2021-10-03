CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Monkey business is big business in decorating world

By Joseph Pubillones
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This column was first published in 2017. The adage "what's old is new again" couldn't be more true. It wasn't too long ago that we saw monkeys in every accessory, lamp and dish towel. We all thought that it was a passing trend and exhaled as the next "trend" or theme in decor appeared. But how wrong we were. It seems that far from a trend, monkeys are a bit of a classic in interior design.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

Bring your yard to life with these products designed to transform your backyard into the ultimate fun space!

In these pandemic-stricken times, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up! How about turning your backyard into an ideal date spot for you and your partner, or hosting a barbecue party with the best grill in the market? We’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you transform these exciting ideas into a reality! These products will turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation destination. We bet you won’t want to step out of your yard, once you introduce these products to it! From single-use shipping containers repurposed into swimming pools to a tiny backyard home/office – these designs will majorly transform your humble backyard!
YOGA
5280.com

How to Nail the Maximalist Look in Your Home

Designer Andrea Schumacher shares her tips for living large. The “more is more, less is a bore” design philosophy sounds good in theory. But in reality, it can send stressed-out shivers down even the most daring design-lover’s spine. We turned to one of Colorado’s best maximalist decorators, Andrea Monath Schumacher, for her tips on how to perfect living large at home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1924 Duplex’s Remodel Includes an Unrecognizable Kitchen Refresh

Kailee and her fiancé, Kyle, feel lucky to call this whole 1924 duplex home; they bought it from a family friend and live on one side while renting out the other. “Each side is a little over 1,300 square feet and is a mirror image of each other. We love the character that our home has with the crown molding and oak floors,” Kailee explains. Before this, the couple were renting a small condo that she transformed with a modern farmhouse style. Kailee has so much fun designing, she’s decided to make it her career; she offers painting and design services through her website, Copper and Pine.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Architectural Digest

Inside an Upstate New York Getaway That’s a New Kind of All-Inclusive Resort

When I pulled into the parking lot at Inness, a just-opened hotel compound and members club in Accord, New York, on a late-summer evening, a crowd had gathered in Adirondack chairs to watch the sunset. Kids ran around. Adults sipped cocktails. Later, some would wander down a wood path to their guest houses in the field below (they’re accessible only by foot, or by a Jeep escort). Others might drive to their weekend homes in the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
moneytalksnews.com

Bathroom Remodel Ideas on a $1,000 Budget or Less

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. We get it — you’re sick of your bathroom. When you moved in, you promised yourself you’d do something about it. But the money, the time and the hassle all became obstacles that started to pile up. The average total...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Addison Mizner
Person
Louis Xiv
Indy100

11 best unique planters and vases for displaying flowers in your home

Plants have seen a dramatic upswing in popularity in recent years, gaining particular traction once we all started spending more time at home. Between your latest fern and the weekly bouquet you might bring home from the farmer’s market, you’re going to need plenty of vessels for containing these botanical delights. Try one of our favorite offbeat vases or planters seen below for a fun and unexpected twist on home decor that supports your penchant for bringing the outdoors inside. We’ll be adding to this list periodically as we stumble upon new beauties that catch our eye, too, so check...
HOME & GARDEN
Thrive Global

How to create brain space in our busy world

A relaxed and spacious mind allows for new ideas to be explored; with an active, occupied mind we come up with familiar thoughts, more of the same. When you are able to create space and let your mind wander, when you allow the neural networks to rummage around, it can comb through our huge database that is stored in our brain combining concepts that would otherwise go unrecognized. It allows you to come up with more profound solutions.
YOGA
SPY

The Best Disposable Dishware Sets To Entertain With During the Holidays

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and with that comes a slew of family gatherings, events, and social gatherings. When preparing for these occasions, the last thing you want to worry about is cleaning and spending the end of the night scrubbing dirty dishes.  When planning for your next dinner party, why not consider disposable dishware sets instead? Disposable dishware sets offer major convenience while adding style to your place setting without the hassle of broken plates and excessive cleanup. There are many options available from paper to plastic and even some eco-friendly options that help reduce waste and environmental footprint. Keep...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeys#Decorative#Furniture#Americans#Oriental#Chinese#French#Mandarin
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
James Cliton

People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows. What the Reason?

The tinfoil method is a cheap and easy way to block out light. It's prevalent among people who work the night shift and don't want pesky sunlight barging in on their sleep patterns. This technique also works for children who nap during the day to sleep at night, enjoy better health, and develop good sleeping habits.
Tom's Guide

How to insulate your windows for winter

If you’re wondering where that draft is coming from inside your cozy home, your windows are probably to blame. Rather than spending a fortune on new windows (or sweaters!), you can easily insulate your chilly windows to keep the heat in for winter. What you’ll need. Damp cloth and towels.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy