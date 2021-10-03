Finding new doctors when you move is a challenge

Years ago, the H1N1 outbreak spurred a lot of pandemic planning for the future, mostly because physicians realized they’d dodged a bullet in terms of their hospital functions. And the thing these doctors realized, once they started making these plans, is that there are an awful lot of things to run out of and that need to be temporarily limited in use when we reach crisis mode. Over the past few weeks, you’ve been hearing a lot more about these plans, as hospitals have been inundated to capacity and beyond, and doctors have had to choose who gets priority treatments. The idea that one of these plans being implemented could mean you turn up at a hospital and lose out on care is frightening. I asked New York Times reporter Sheri Fink about that fear, and whether the triggering of care rationing signaled a new stage of the pandemic. Fink says no—because, plan or not, each surge in infections has already been making everyone worse off. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Fink about what rationing health care during COVID really means. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

