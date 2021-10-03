CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Finding new doctors when you move is a challenge

By Teri Dreher
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're moving across town or across the country, chances are you will be in the market for new health care providers, from primary care to dental care to eye care. Why does this process seem so daunting for many of us?. I think it's because our relationships with our...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

When the Doctor Has to Make the Toughest Decision

Years ago, the H1N1 outbreak spurred a lot of pandemic planning for the future, mostly because physicians realized they’d dodged a bullet in terms of their hospital functions. And the thing these doctors realized, once they started making these plans, is that there are an awful lot of things to run out of and that need to be temporarily limited in use when we reach crisis mode. Over the past few weeks, you’ve been hearing a lot more about these plans, as hospitals have been inundated to capacity and beyond, and doctors have had to choose who gets priority treatments. The idea that one of these plans being implemented could mean you turn up at a hospital and lose out on care is frightening. I asked New York Times reporter Sheri Fink about that fear, and whether the triggering of care rationing signaled a new stage of the pandemic. Fink says no—because, plan or not, each surge in infections has already been making everyone worse off. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Fink about what rationing health care during COVID really means. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
HEALTH SERVICES
CharlotteObserver.com

When your doctor leaves a practice, you shouldn’t have to play hide and seek

A few friends recently received letters informing them that their doctors were leaving their practices. The letters were perfunctory, acknowledging the doctor’s service and telling the patients that they could see other providers in the office. In no case did the letters discuss the departing doctors’ plans — notably that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WPMI

Mobile father becomes first patient on a ventilator to survive Delta variant

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — A Mobile father of three is back home from the hospital, after struggling 73 days with the Delta Variant of COVID-19. Family members were waiting outside of Spring Hill Medical Center to greet Antoine Lott. The 41-year-old spent more than two weeks on a ventilator and chest tube. Hospital officials said Lott is the first Spring Hill patient placed on a ventilator to survive the Delta Variant. Lott said it was his support team of nurses and family who kept him in the battle.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Records#Medicare#Health Care Providers
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy