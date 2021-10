Max Verstappen won’t be able to use mind games to get the edge on Lewis Hamilton in their Formula One world championship title fight, David Coulthard has warned. Seven-time champion Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races of the season remaining, in one of the closest title battles in memory. The drivers have clashed both on and off the track this season, notably at the Italian Grand Prix where the rivals crashed out of the race in dramatic fashion, sparking a war of words. While Hamilton and Verstappen were not in close contact on the track at the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO