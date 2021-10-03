Philippines pets receive blessings in drive-through ceremony
MANILA (Reuters) – Hundreds of animal lovers in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony on Sunday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, forgoing the usual fanfare due to COVID-19. This was the second straight year that organisers had to hold a drive-through ceremony to mark World Animal day – celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare – to ensure the safety of the animals and owners.wixx.com
Comments / 0